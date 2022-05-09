Lexington’s spring mulch giveaway is Saturday, May 14

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – This year’s spring mulch giveaway for Lexington residents will be held on Saturday, May 14.

Yard waste collected by Lexington’s Division of Waste Management during the past several months is now available as mulch. A portion of that material will be available for pick up at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike between 8 a.m. and noon, or until the supply runs out. Please don’t arrive before 8 a.m.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited to one pickup truck load per person.

Once again, there will be a self-load area for residents picking up smaller amounts of mulch. Due to demand, those who self-load mulch will be limited to a 15-minute loading time. Those self-loading must bring shovels, bags and other supplies. The city is not able to provide tools or bags at the event.

The event is for Fayette County residents only. Bring your driver’s license with a Lexington address.

Enter via Jimmie Campbell Drive, and look for posted signage that will direct you through the event site. For more information, call LexCall 311 at (859) 425-2255.