Lexington’s response to homeless population as temperatures plummet

Cold weather response plan in effect through Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, city leaders in Lexington announced a plan of action for keeping the homeless safe, ahead of the extremely cold temperatures expected overnight and into Friday.

Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its community cold weather response plan which triggers extended services to help people who need shelter. The plan will be in effect through Saturday.

The plan allows for expanded capacity at shelters in the city like The Hope Center and the Salvation Army, as well as Saint Lighthouse Ministries. Arbor Youth Services is also open to children.

The office says Lextran will provide free rides to shelters and shelter information has been provided to first responders, churches, hospital staff and others to help get people to a shelter. Lextran temporarily suspended services Thursday afternoon but resumed snow route plans at 6 p.m. You can find the latest from Lextran HERE.

“We do have individuals who will not come in and we do go and check on them, make sure they’re okay, even when it’s 15, negative 15 degrees,” said Polly Ruddick, Office of Homelessness and Prevention Director. “We do have folks that have stayed outside, so we do make sure that we have somebody that’s checking on them.”

According to Ruddick, if you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington police non-emergency number 859-258-3600. Call 911 only if it’s an emergency.