Lexington’s professional soccer club reveals name, crest

The inaugural season will begin next spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The USL League One soccer club has revealed its name and crest.

The club will be named Lexington Sporting Club, stylized as Lexington S.C., and its crest features a vibrant green horse figure against a dark green background.

The process to design Lexington S.C.’s crest involved 14 listening sessions with members of the local community, more than 300 responses to brand surveys, and more than 1,500 responses to stadium surveys. The information gathered during this months-long process revealed several common themes, including pride in Central Kentucky’s winning heritage, the region’s unparallelled landscape, and its horse and bourbon industries. Each of these themes is represented in the final crest design, which is explained in full in this video.

In addition to introducing its name and crest, Lexington S.C. has also unveiled a new website and an initial range of Lexington S.C.-branded merchandise. Additional merchandise will become available in the coming weeks.