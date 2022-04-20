Lexington’s outdoor warning sirens to be tested Wednesday

The test is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on April 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Emergency Management plans to test the city’s outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The test was postponed the previous two weeks because bad weather was forecasted.

If you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes following by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”

The city reminds everyone that the network of outdoor warning sirens is designed to alert people who are outdoors. The system is not intended to alert people inside homes, apartments or office buildings.

People are asked not to call 9-1-1, this is only a test.

For more information about the Lexington Warning Siren System, click here.