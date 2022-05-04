Lexington’s outdoor warning sirens to be tested Wednesday

The test is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s outdoor warning sirens are scheduled to be tested on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., according to Lexington Emergency Management.

If you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”

People are asked not to call 9-1-1. This is only a test.

Emergency officials also remind people the outdoor siren system is designed to alert people who are outdoors. The system is not intended to alert people inside homes, apartments or office buildings.

