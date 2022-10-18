Lexington’s household hazardous waste collection back Oct. 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From time to time, Lexington offers a household hazardous waste collection event — and it’s back this Saturday.

Fayette County residents can drop off hazardous materials at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike where the city will properly dispose of them for free.

Products that can be dropped off include things such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. Click here for a full list.

The collection period runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re asked to enter the site from Jimmie Campbell Drive.