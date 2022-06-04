Lexington’s Environmental Services holds Truck-A-Palooza

Kids could talk to the drivers, sit in the seats, and honk the horns.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kids of all ages had a chance to touch and interact with more than 20 City of Lexington vehicles during the annual “Truck-A-Palooza. This was the city’s second in-person “touch a truck event.”

Drivers also performed demonstrations for the families, as well.

“Kids especially are just so excited to see them up close,” said Jennifer Myatt with Lexington Environmental Services. “We know they come out of their house and they wave at the people that pick up the trash and they wave at the street sweepers and its just so much fun for them to come up and see them up close.”

The public works department and the fire department were among those at the event.