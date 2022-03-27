Lexington’s Comic and Toy Convention wraps up

Comic Con was at the Central Bank Center March 24-27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Comic and Toy Convention wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Central Bank Center downtown.

Over four days, vendors and celebrities were available for fans to see. People of all ages were at Comic Con and some attendees say it’s nice to have a sense of community at events like this.

“This is my getaway from reality for once a year,” says Aaron Guy, Comic Con attendee. “This is only my second con and it’s good to get away from the cares of life and stuff and hang with people that are kind of close to you and there’s a safe spot for everybody here.”

Keep up with future comic cons via its Facebook page linked HERE.