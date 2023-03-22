Lexington’s Cardinal Run Park North phase one plan unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Phase one of Lexington’s new Cardinal Run Park North was unveiled Tuesday by the city’s Division of Parks and Recreation.

The park is expected to be complete in 2025 and includes nature trails, sports courts and fields, a playground, a dog park and other amenities.

“Cardinal Run Park North will be the first large community park we have opened in over 25 years,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a press release. “Large-scale parks serve the entire city. They have many amenities not found in neighborhood parks. In addition to recreational activities, they often serve as a green oasis for residents and wildlife, alike.”

The park will comprise of 192 acres, making it one of the city’s largest parks.

Gorton asked city council to fund design and improvements to Cardinal Run North through an allocation of $10.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. In total, the city is spending $24 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on parks and park improvements, according to a press release.

To see the park’s design, head here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/sites/default/files/news-2023-03/CRNP-MP-Phase%201-2-10-23.pdf