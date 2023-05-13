Lexington’s Bike Month StreetFest promotes sharing roads with cyclists

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization brought back it’s annual Bike Month StreetFest Saturday near downtown.

Event goers could bike, skate, jog, and exercise on Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway.

StreetFest also included free bike tune-ups, a cycling obstacle course, bike races, a bounce house, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, and much more.

Organizers say the event helps promote riding a bicycle for travel fun or excercise, while also reminding drivers to slow down and share the road.

“Basically, the goal of all of this is that we want people to feel safe and supported in forms of alternative transportation. Because the fact of the matter is Lexington, a lot of people here drive cars but a lot of people dont have access to a car. Cars are expensive. And it’s important that people know and feel empowered in their ability to commute in other ways,” says Julia Maugans, the Alternative Transportation Educator for the city.

The city says there are other bike month activities planned in the coming weeks. You can find more information by clicking here.