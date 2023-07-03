Lexingtonians wait for power restoration following weekend storms

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The clean up continues for parts of Lexington after severe storms caused power outages and fallen trees and power lines.

Among those impacted are Sayre Christian Village. On the backside of the senior housing complex, several big trees are down following those storms.

That is some of the damage on the outside.

Meanwhile, across the street in the Belleau Wood subdivision, neighbors are still waiting for their power to be restored.

“It was really loud. The hail started coming down. It actually sounded more like tornado winds. I mean, it was really heavy. But yeah, I’ve never heard anything like that,” says resident Jackie Reed.

In the aftermath, she and a fellow neighbor cleaned up the debris.

“A tree fell but it didnt land on my car. And my house was good for the most part. So I was fortunate.”

All while waiting for her power to be restored.

“I’m preparing to throw everything in my fridge out.”

Neighbors in the same subdivision are also dealing with flooded basements and power outages.

Kentucky Utilities workers are out in full force- working to restore that power.

“Crews are busy. We are bringing in extra resources to help restore power as safely and as quicly as possible,” says Daniel Lowry, the spokesperson for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities

Lowry says more than 200 wires were down across KU territory- and winds took down more than twenty utility poles in the Lexington area.

He’s urging caution as crews try to restore power

“Please dont interefere in their work. Theyre trying to their job as safely as possible. And its important for them and for your safety to stay out of their way,” says Lowry.

Lowry says KU hopes to have an estimated time that people can expect to see their power restored something this afternoon.

Meantime, Reed says she plans to stay with people until her power is restored. She says her Fourth plans have not been impacted just yet.

We’re also told some of that rain got inside some of the rooms at Sayre. It’s unclear of any damage that may have caused.