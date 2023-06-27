Lexington youth baseball pitcher aiming for a college offer

DANVILLE, KY (WTVQ)- The artificial turf at Gary Wright Field on the campus of Centre College makes an already sweltering June day feel like the Commonwealth’s largest sauna. That’s if you’re just standing still.

But, imagine playing baseball on it. Now think about doing that all day.

Danville is where almost 200 hand-picked sophomores and juniors flocked for the 2023 East Versus West All-Star Showcase on June 14.

While some of the players from across Kentucky might’ve been feeling the heat, Giancarlo Gonzalez was not. The junior pitcher from Henry Clay High School in Lexington was calm, spoke little and let his throws make the first impression.

“It’s a big deal. Trynna go big, yeah,” said Gonzalez.

Other players might be nervous in Giancarlo’s shoes. He has no college offers even after a standout season leading the blue and gold on the mound with 70 strikeouts.

But there’s no pressure, despite chasing a dream he’s had since he was younger.

“Watching my brother made me really want to play baseball at a young age starting at three years old,” said Gonzalez. “Just the energy and loving having the ball in your hands.”

"Tears of joy," are what @HCHSbaseball23 pitcher @giancar_g says an offer to play college ball would mean to him. He's one of 90 juniors looking for an offer who played in the @kyhsbca & @PBRKentucky All-Star Showcase last week. But, Gio says, it's not all about him. pic.twitter.com/7zuUPztOeW — Forrest Tucker (@ForrestTuckerTV) June 19, 2023

That dream is the reason why the showcase exists.

“It’s just an opportunity for some of the top sophomores and juniors to come out and see college coaches. There will be a few professional scouts here,” said Coach David Rexroat, the Chairman of the East vs. West All-Star Showcase.

The event lasts for two days with one day for the sophomores and one day for the juniors. Prep Baseball Report Kentucky and the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association organize the showcase.

Coaches from Eastern Kentucky University, Transylvania University, Morehead State University could be seen close to the field as each player look batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran a 60-yard dash.

Gonzalez did well in his batting practice and pitching portions of the showcase. Plenty of players and coaches shouted words of encouragement while he was on the mound.

The young thrower showed his talents when it mattered, but Giancarlo says it’s more about his high school teammates than him.

“You gotta be the one to work hardest for the team and win as a team. There’s no I in Team,” said Gonzalez.

For him, being at an All-Star event is a chance to put Henry Clay baseball on the map. Regardless, a college offer would leave no dry eyes in his house.

“(An offer would mean) tears of joy. Many more to come,” said Gonzalez.