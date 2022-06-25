Lexington woman’s journey to walk again

Nine years ago, April Ballentine was shot by her ex boyfriend. Doctors told her she would never walk again.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington woman is one step closer to being able to walk again after a domestic abuse situation left her paralyzed.

Nine years ago, April Ballentine was shot by her ex boyfriend. She suffered a spinal injury and doctors told her she would never walk again.

Through a ground breaking device called a “Rewalk Exoskeleton,” Ballentine now has a chance to take back her ability to walk.

She’s in the process of raising $125,000 dollars to purchase her own exoskeleton.

On Saturday, her friends and family danced inside Greyline Station to help fund raise so she could reach her goal.

“You know, most of all is I’m not giving up,”said Ballentine. “Like I said, I maintain my mental side so I can stay strong. I live for today and not tomorrow, because I know I’m not walking today. And I know I may not walk tomorrow, but its coming. And its actually coming even faster than I even expect it.”

Ballentine is also helping fund raise for the organization”Help Hope Live.”

She says she could get her new exoskeleton device in August. For more information or to help April, click here.