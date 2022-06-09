Lexington woman sentenced for collecting her dead mother’s Social Security checks

Stareka Howell will serve five months in prison and after five months on house arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman has been sentenced due to her continuing to receive her mother’s social security checks after her death, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Stareka Howell admitted that her mother died in 2007 but kept collecting her checks until 2020.

A judge has sentenced Stareka Howell to five months in federal prison and will also be on house arrest for five months once she gets out of prison.

The judge has also told Howell that she must repay more than $110,000 dollars back.