Lexington woman raises awareness for ovarian cancer by painting the town teal

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, the disease is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the United States.

Every year, one cancer survivor helps paint the town teal to raise awareness.

When Kathy Tabb’s mother passed away from ovarian cancer, she wanted to make sure she didn’t have the disease as well.

“Doctors and everyone I spoke with said ‘you don’t have to worry yet. Someday you might, but you’re too young,'” said Tabb.

Four years after she lost her mother, however, Tabb began to notice some symptoms. She went to her urgent care. After a couple of doctor’s consultations, procedures and, eventually, a surgery, Tabb got the grim news.

“She (the doctor) held my hand and said ‘we found cancer,’ and my whole world stopped,” said Tabb.

Tabb refused to give up. After going to chemo for a few months, she beat the cancer.

Now 29 years later, Tabb spends her time raising awareness.

“Hopefully no one else’s family, no other person will have to go through that again,” said Tabb.

Each year during the month of September, Tabb walks walks along main street in downtown Lexington, hanging teal ribbons. The color teal represents ovarian cancer.

It’s part of the “Turn the Towns Teal” national campaign.

She joins other families who have also been impacted.

“We’re making a statement and hopefully making somebody aware that will trigger something in them to make them take action that can save their lives,” said Tabb.

Tabb is part of the Bluegrass Ovarian Cancer Support, a group of survivors and family members. Together, they hang 100 ribbons in memory of the lives lost to the disease.

According to the CDC, ovarian cancer is best treated when its found in the early stages. That’s why Tabb says it’s important for women to pay attention to their bodies and know what is normal. She says knowing the signs can save a life. But she also wants every woman to know another important point.

“There is no test for ovarian cancer,” said Tabb.

She says she will keep hanging ribbons until everyone hears that.

“It’s my only way of fighting back now. I feel after 29 years, I think I’m going to make it,” said Tabb.

For more information about ovarian cancer support groups, click here.

For a link to CDC ovarian cancer information, click here