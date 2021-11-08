Lexington woman killed when motorcycle hits deer

Accident happened Sunday afternoon in rural Henry County

LOCKPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman was killed Sunday when the motorcycle on which she was riding hit a deer in rural Henry County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Janet Davis died when the Honda motorcycle driven by Gregory Davis, of Lexington, hit a deer on Harpers Ferry Road near the Kentucky River in Lockport north of Frankfort at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Honda motorcycle driven by Gregory Davis of Lexington Kentucky was traveling south on Harpers Ferry Road when it struck the deer. Janet Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers, and Gregory Davis was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Henry County Coroner, Henry County EMS, Kentucky River Fire Department, Air EMS, and the Pleasureville Fire Department.