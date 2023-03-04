Lexington woman killed Friday after tree falls onto car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As a result of Friday’s severe storm, a Lexington woman is dead after a tree fell onto her car, while she was inside.

It happened in the 1000 block of The Lane, just off Mason-Headley Road, according to the Fayette County Coroner.

The Lexington Fire Department says a car carrying three people was blocked by a tree limb. As one person got out to remove the tree from the roadway, another tree fell onto the car.

Two people were still inside the car, one was injured and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other died on-scene just after 6:30 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 41-year-old Erica Nichole Yeary.

Lexington Police are investigating.