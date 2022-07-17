Lexington woman going to Washington D.C. to fight for better tenant protections

The mom of six is currently looking for another landlord willing to accept her voucher before her lease ends in September.

WASHINGTON D.C, USA (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman has been facing difficulties for months as she tries to find affordable housing for her family.

“With this housing market, people are not thinking about people. They’re thinking about their pockets and making money,” said Davita Gatewood.

The last time ABC 36 spoke with Gatewood was back in May. Her landlord had made the decision to no longer accept her Section 8 voucher and got the news she would have to move out by May 31st.

Since then, the landlord granted her an extension of her lease. But Gatewood says she is dealing with other problems.

“I’m still dealing with the housing authority, which has not been a positive experience. It’s been extremely negative,” said Gatewood.

“It’s very rare here. And that’s why so many people in the community with housing vouchers are going from section 8 to being homeless,” said Gatewood.

So she’s taking her fight to the nation’s capitol. Gatewood is traveling with the organization KY Tenants.

She will be meeting up with tenants from around the country. They plan to talk with top advisors from the White House and federal agencies, demanding better tenant protections.

“We’re asking the Biden administration to take action to protect renters from rents that prohibiting people from keeping safe housing,” said Beau Revlett of the KY Tenants. We’re asking to ensure the landlords cant discriminate against voucher holders and to make sure tenants, like Davita, can find housing.”

“Hopefully, we can push for some change and some policy changes and a hand book for tenant rights,” said Gatewood.

Both are hoping this meeting is a good step towards bringing change for people who are in the same shoes.

“And ensure that the people who are making the decisions at the table are people whose lives are impacted by these problems. Because the people closest to the problems are the people closest to the solutions,” added Revlett.

Gatewood will return to Lexington in time for a townhall meeting Friday at the Lyric Theatre. The townhall will begin at 6:30 p.m.

They’re inviting anyone to come and discuss problems they’re facing and solutions they’d like to see.