Lexington woman gets 3 years for tampering with physical evidence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman will serve three years for a tampering with physical evidence charge in a 2022 case.

Jennifer Kashuba was originally charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, but shortly after the murder charge was dropped.

Both attorneys also negotiated down the abuse of a corpse charge.

Kashuba’s attorney says she acted in self-defense when Jimmy Medlock allegedly pushed his way into her apartment and attacked her in front of her children.

Medlock died in her apartment and Kashuba put his body in a closet for two to three days before moving his body next to a dumpster.

“This man had pushed his way into her apartment and begun attacking her in the presence of her children. She ordered them to go to the back bedroom and hide and the man continued his attack at one point, she was able to grab a knife and as he continued his attack, she stuck him once, she didn’t even know she had stabbed him,” said her attorney, Marcel Bush Radomile.

She’ll also have probation for one year after her release.