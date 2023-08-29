Lexington woman arrested in Bell Co. after shooting involving officer

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman was arrested Monday after her alleged role in a shooting involving an officer at a home in Bell County.

The shooting happened at a home on Highway 221 around 7 p.m.

One person died at the scene.

Rebecca Caldwell, of Lexington, was arrested and is charged with criminal facilitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Kentucky State Police is taking over the investigation since the shooting involved a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information was immediately available.