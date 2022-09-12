Lexington woman arrested for setting house on fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is in jail after setting her house on fire Saturday.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Drive just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.

Fire officials say when they arrived flames were visible.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated before crews arrived.

Fire officials say no one was hurt.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly but the home was heavily damaged and the people living there were displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire were determined to have been intentionally set and Sylvia Burbridge was arrested for arson.

Police say they initially responded for a domestic dispute call.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.