Lexington Urban County Council approves zone change for Lexington Sporting Club

The approval gives the go for stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Urban County Council has approved a zone change, that gives a pathway for Lexington Sporting Club to build its stadium.

After hours of debate and people voicing their concerns, following months of uncertainty, the council voted 10-to-2 for the approval.

Those with the team will be building the stadium on Athens-Boonesboro road near I75.

The approval of the zone change will allow the team to build the stadium and a training facility among other things.

Coach Sam Stockley spoke on the importance of having their own training facility and what it means for the facility moving forward.

“The reason why the facility for us is so important. We’ve invested an unbelievable amount of finance is something that I can’t possibly imagine into a state of the art training facility with seven top top fields, turf, the best there is the under pad concussions. Everything has been thought of to be able to provide an unbelievable facility and it will be the best facility in Kentucky and if not in the country once it’s fully built. But the one thing that we’re missing is the training facilities, as I mentioned, where we will have locker rooms, we will have video analysis rooms, we will have a performance room, we will have a gym for rehab, for medicals,” he says.

This season the team is playing their games at Georgetown College.