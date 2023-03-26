Lexington Toy and Comic Convention wraps up Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention is set to wrap up Sunday at the Central Bank Center.

The four-day event included about one hundred comic creators and celebrities of film and t.v. from around the country and world.

The event also featured vendors, art, music, photo opportunities, guest sessions, and rare collectibles.

Thousands of people came to the event this year- some having been multiple times. Others, for their first time.

“I’ve actually never been to a comic con, so I thought it might be a nice day to come out and check everything out, some of the Star Wars stuff and wrestling stuff. It’s nice to see some of the art work, and some of the display. And some of the people dressed up. It’s been a unique atmosphere, you see all kinds of unique people, characters,” says first-timer Justyn Gilpin, who drove up from Campbellsville.

This is the 11th year the convention has been held in Lexington.