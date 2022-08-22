Lexington to host Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies will be hosted in Lexington again on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27.

The ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa. Tickets are required for the Friday banquet.

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame was created in 2010 by Vietnam veteran, founder and executive director H.B. Deatherage. The organization is committed to the recognition of veterans’ military service and to honoring their continued service to the community following their military careers, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. Since 2014, there has been induction classes each year with more than 200 veterans having been inducted into the hall of fame.

Planning is underway to install a monument dedicated to Fayette County inductees into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

This year’s induction class includes 29 people from across the state.

The 29 members of this year’s induction class include:

Benjamin F. Adams III, Brigadier General (ret), U.S. Army, Fayette County

Michael S. Boyd, Chief Master Sergeant (ret), U.S. Air Force, Madison County

William F. Brauns, Specialist 5, U.S. Army, Campbell County

Keith R. Cain, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Daviess County

Vincent B. Carman, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Hardin County

Robert D. Casher, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

Thomas C. Cork Sr, Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps, Jefferson County

Carl E. Cornelius Sr, Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

George Dille, Captain, U.S. Army, Hardin County

Lance R. Donaldson, Specialist 4, U.S. Army, Kenton County

Edward F. Duff II, Specialist 5, U.S. Army, McCracken County

James C. Floyd, Corporal, U.S. Army, Pulaski County

Maurice Geurin Sr, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Jefferson County

Robert C. Graves, Lieutenant Colonel (ret), U.S. Army, Jefferson County

*Clyde Green Jr, Captain (ret), U.S. Navy, Jefferson County

Roy Carlos Hall, Corporal, U.S. Army, Fayette County

Delbert Hoskins, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Allen County

*Harold Leasure Sr, Captain, U.S. Army, Hopkins County

Archie A. Mack Sr, Command Sergeant Major (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

*William H. Mason Jr, Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, Henry County

Joann Orr, Master Sergeant (ret), U.S. Army, Jefferson County

Harold M. Robinson, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Daviess County

Timothy Rolf, Petty Officer 2nd Class, U.S. Navy, Campbell County

Claude Shaw, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (ret), U.S. Army, Clark County

Patrick Sinclair, Staff Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, Madison County

Dean E. Stoops, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret), U.S. Army, Mercer County

Michael Stoyonovich, First Sergeant (ret), U.S. Army, Edmonson County

*Philip Taliaferro Sr, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army, Kenton County

John M. Weaver, Colonel (ret), U.S. Army, Hardin County

*Posthumous