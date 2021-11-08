Lexington to host free paper shred event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Lexington will host a free paper shred event on Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of dry material to be shredded at no cost.

This event allows Lexington residents to safely dispose of sensitive materials in an environmentally-friendly way. Shred-it, a division of Stericycle, securely destroys documents on-site with their fleet of mobile shredding trucks. The material collected is recycled into low-grade paper products, such as tissue paper. Pre-shredded material will be accepted.

Those participating in the event are asked to have acceptable materials loaded in their vehicle’s trunk, in boxes or paper bags. You will be asked to pop the trunk so those staffing the event can unload materials for you. Please remain in your vehicle at all times with your windows rolled up.

Please note:

Wet material will not be accepted.

No plastic binders or binder clips.

Staples, paper envelopes and paper clips are acceptable.

Entrance to the event will be accessible via Jimmie Campbell Drive.

Please do not arrive before 9 a.m. as event organizers will be unable to accommodate anyone before that time.

Cardboard boxes will be collected at the event and sent to the Lexington Recycle Center.

This event is for residents only; no businesses, please.

Lexington residents may sign up for text or email notifications about a variety of city services and programs including special waste collection events. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.