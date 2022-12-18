Lexington to host 2nd Annual Hanukkah Celebration at Triangle Park Sunday night

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The second annual Hanukkah celebration will begin an eight-day celebration Sunday night in downtown Lexington.

The Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass hosts the celebration, bringing people of all faiths and backgrounds to the city.

The celebration is made possible through a Shine A Light initiative grant, whose goal is to raise awareness of the rising antisemitism impacting Jewish communities.

Lexington’s event will kick off with a public lighting of a menorah at Triangle Park.

Governor Andy Beshear, Fayette County Schools superintendent Demetrus Liggins and the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass leaders are expected to take part.

Festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. with skating, dreidel games, and treats.

There will be 8 candle lightings each night this week through December 25th. The public is invited to attend. To find a schedule, click here.