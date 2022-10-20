Lexington to get its own iconic Monopoly edition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monopoly, the multi-player economics-themed board game, has announced a new Lexington edition — giving locals a chance to land on the iconic board!

Thursday, Mr. Monopoly made a stop in the city for the announcement on the Courthouse steps.

Monopoly Lexington will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic city squares — from Boardwalk to Park Place — with Lexington businesses, nonprofits and landmarks.

“I’m expecting a big outpouring. I’ll probably get 200 emails in the first 24 hours alone and I am excited about it. I need to see what you guys want to see, to capture the essence of Lexington. It requires the people. There will only be a few people selected. A few organizations. Approximately 20-22. It’s a completely blank slate, beginning to end. It’s going totally customized just for you guys,” said Sponsorship Lead Tim Barney.

The Lexington board will also include a customized community chest, and chance playing cards and money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to our home.