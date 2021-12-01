Lexington to continue expanded outdoor seating, just require permits again

Expanded space has proved popular with customers, been good financially for many

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington bars and restaurants will continue to be able to use sidewalks, patios and parking spaces for seating.

They’ll just have to get permission like they used to.

The city plans to extend the popular outdoor patio, parking lot and sidewalk seating implemented during the pandemic to help businesses survive the pandemic financially.

But they’ve turned out to be popular with customers and many businesses. The expanded space also has been profitable for many. To make sure it has a handle on the new spaces, the city is going to start making businesses go through a simple permitting process early next year.

It’ll be much like the process in place prior to the pandemic.