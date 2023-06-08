Lexington to celebrate July 4th with a bang

Hannah Woosley-Collins, Dylan Scheid,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington is all set to celebrate July 4th with a bang.

Events like an annual Ice Cream Social, Patriotic Concert featuring the Lexington Philharmonic, Festival & Market, and Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will take place over a four-day span.

“Our Fourth of July celebration is one of our biggest celebrations. It is rooted in American tradition. This celebration brings together our entire community to celebrate our city and our independence,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The city partnered with R.J. Corman Railroad Group to host the fireworks launch site.

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The times for the rest of the events are as follows:

  • Saturday, July 1
    • Red, White & Blues
      Moondance Amphitheater, 115 Monarch Street
      5:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2
    • Ice Cream Social
      Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main Street
      2 to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3
    • Patriotic Concert
      Transylvania University and Gratz Park, W. Third Street
      Preshow: 5 to 7 p.m. (Young at Heart Big Band)
      Main Show: 7:30 p.m. (Lexington Philharmonic)
  • Tuesday, July 4
    • Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run
      Corner of Main Street and North Limestone Street
      BG10K: 7:25 a.m.
      Fun Run: 8:30 a.m.
    • Fourth of July Festival & Market
      Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone Street and 5/3 Pavilion at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park
      10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Fourth of July Parade
      Main Street (Downtown)
      12 p.m.
    • Fourth of July Fireworks
      Launched from the R.J. Corman rail yard near Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way
      10 p.m.

For more information, head to lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly.

