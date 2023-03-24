Lexington to celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington will celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday, an opportunity to give 60 minutes of time to help the Earth through a multitude of ways.

In the past, Earth Hour participants were encouraged to turn off their lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. to raise awareness for energy-related causes. Now, the focus has increased to all environmental issues.

The event, hosted by the City of Lexington, is asking the community to give an hour of time to improve water quality, reduce waste or recycle, conserve energy or participate in any activity that makes our community a healthier place to live, work and play.

The Earth Hour Night Hike at McConnell Springs starts at 8:30 p.m. on March 25.

Participants who post on social media can use the hashtag #EarthHourLex

You can learn more by heading here: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/earth-hour