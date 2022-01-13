Lexington teen named state’s ‘Distinguished Young Woman’

Earns $9,400 in scholarships, will compete for national title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – McKenna Sun of Lexington, has been selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky for 2022. After competing alongside high school senior girls from across the state, she was awarded $9,400 in cash scholarships and will represent Kentucky at the 65th Annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals in June alongside 49 other state representatives.

Sun was one of 28 high school senior girls from Kentucky who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Kentucky for 2022. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

Throughout the next year, Sun will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.

The daughter of Peter and Susan Sun, McKenna is a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

The 65th National Finals will take place on June 23, 24 and 25, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. She will travel to Mobile, along with 49 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and for additional cash scholarships. Georgia’s Destiny Kluck, who is attending Brandeis University, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.