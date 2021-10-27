Lexington technicians honored for life-saving actions

Three men came to the rescue after they saw a rollover accident while at work on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – They say not all heroes wear capes, and that’s true for three men in Lexington who came to the rescue after a rollover crash on Winchester road in July.

Greg Craver, Anthony Trent and Tanner Yunt were at work at Speedy Lube when they saw the accident happen.

They were honored Wednesday with a mayor’s proclamation for their quick action. Councilman Klobier and Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Jordan Saas presented the awards.

Trent remembers using a pry bar that day to get the doors open. He says he knew he had to help.

“Everyone’s life’s worth something,” Trent said “I’m a dad. I had a dad instinct; there could have been kids in the car, anything like that, so I immediately ran out there to see what we would do to help.”

Trent says the men say they were surprised and humbled by the recognition.