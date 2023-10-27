Lexington teacher Jacob Ball wins Milken Educator Award, $25K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One special teacher from Carter G. Woodson Academy received $25,000 Friday…and it came as a surprise.

Agriculture teacher Jacob Ball says he didn’t expect his day to turn out like this — calling his wife to tell her the good news.

“This program wants to award me a Milken Foundation Award and I got a $25,000 check today,” he told his wife on the phone.

“I’m proud of you,” his wife said while tearing up.

“Thank you — you’re gonna make me cry in front of all these people,” Ball replied.

The Milken Educator Award recognizes teachers all across the country who go above and beyond for their students.

“At the Milken Foundation, we believe educators have the most important job in our country because they have the responsibility of preparing all of you for a bright future,” said Dr. Jane Foley.

It was obvious that the scholars of Carter G. Woodson Academy thought Mr. Ball was more than worthy of this award.

Fellow teachers, other Milken Educator Award winners and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were all there to celebrate and recognize all of Mr. Ball’s achievements.

“I know that your scholars developed an African American and Hispanic Agriculture Wall of Fame. This not only recognizes the contributions of minority individuals in ag but also serves as an inspiration for future generations,” said Coleman.

In addition, Mr. Ball also worked with his scholars to start a Junior Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences chapter in partnership with the University of Kentucky and established the school’s FFA program.

And when the award was announced…. The stadium went wild.

Events like these remind us to appreciate our educators and all the hard work they do.

Congratulations, Mr. Ball!