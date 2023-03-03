Lexington tax preparation service owner indicted on tax fraud

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington tax preparation service owner was indicted on 31 counts of tax fraud Thursday.

Tiffany Williams, of Georgetown, is accused of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns, statements or other documents.

The indictment alleges that when Williams owned Quality Tax Services in Lexington between 2014-18, she prepared “several” fraudulent tax returns for presentation to the IRS.

Williams’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

She faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.