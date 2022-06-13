Lexington surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the city is up to 100,649 total cases and 625 deaths

EXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has now reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says with 150 new cases on Friday, plus entry of backlogged cases, the city is up to 100,649 total cases and 625 deaths. The current 7-day rolling average is at 147 cases a day, compared to 90/day a month ago.

According to the Health Department, it’s important to complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, including all recommended booster doses. COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses and all appropriate boosters, are available for FREE by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Public Health Clinic by calling 859-288-2483.

You can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Wearing a well-fitted mask/face-covering in crowded public areas

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.)

• Covering coughs and sneezes

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds