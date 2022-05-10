Lexington “StreetFest” to celebrate streets as shared, public spaces

Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host its first-ever StreetFest on Saturday, May 14, 2022 between 1 and 4 p.m. According to organizers, StreetFest will celebrate streets as shared, public spaces. The event is modeled on the Second Sunday events that took place a decade ago, promoting health and wellness.

Organizers say Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to traffic during the event to allow the public to bike, scoot, skate, jog, skip or walk freely on the mile-long car-free loop. Youth bikes will be available to check out from the city on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event marks the debut of the bike library from the recently awarded Paula Nye grant.

According to organizers, the event will also feature a bounce house, giant bubbles, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more. Free bike tune-ups will be available.

Structured activities and their times are:

1:30 High Fitness led by High Street YMCA instructor Jamie

2:00 Hula hoop contest

2:30 Slow bike race

3:00 Yoga class led by High Street YMCA instructor Chrystal

3:50 wrap-up procession led by March Madness Marching Band

Food and drink will be available for purchase from Cotton and Cone, Eddie’s Roasted Corn, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., Nathan’s Taqueria, Sav’s Chill and West Sixth Brewing.

StreetFest is a part of Bike Month in Lexington. Other events include: