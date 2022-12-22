Lexington street crews to begin 24-hour shifts throughout winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington street crews have started 24-hour shifts that will continue as long as needed during the incoming winter storm.

Today, crews were set to take care of early icing, but the rain has made pre-treatment of roads ineffective.

Tonight, crews will address the transition from rain to snow.

The rock salt used to treat roads will lose its effectiveness when the temperatures drop extremely low. The city will then use “beet heat” on the roads, an additive that lowers the effective temperature of the salt — but works slowly.

City officials say at that point, salt will provide traction.