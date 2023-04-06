Lexington Sporting Club matches up against Louisville City vying to move on in U.S. Open Cup

This marked the first ever match between Louisville and Lexington's soccer teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A historic match just down I-64, as Lexington Sporting Club, the newest professional soccer team in the horse capital of the world, faced off against Louisville City at Lynn Family Stadium.

The first ever match between both teams, vying for a spot in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The match, later delayed thirty minutes, as severe weather made its way around the Bluegrass.

Louisville dominated for most of the first half, but Lexington SC never giving up.

Louisville was able to create more chances, but the score at halftime would remain, 0-0.

LSC goalkeeper Austin Causey having quite the night stopping various goal attempts from Louisville.

Coach Sam Stockley added that he deserved the clean sheet for the hard work he put in.

“I thought Causey was fantastic, you know, Austin made a fantastic save in the first half. You know, he’s been quality,” said Coach Stockley.

Louisville’s Coach, Danny Cruz, adding that he was impressed with the performance of Lexington, SC and says the addition to the Commonwealth is a huge benefit in the soccer community.

“And this is a strong group that we played against tonight. They’re difficult to break down, they’re well-organized. And my hope is that, as I’ve said, you know, that they can help continue to grow the soccer community in the state. That’s what we want as a club. I think we’ve, we’ve tried to do a great job of that and certainly I think they’re trying to do the same,” said Cruz.

It wasn’t until the second half, during the 69th minute when Louisville was able to break the defense of LSC, coming off a free kick, Sean Tosh would put the hosting city on top, sending them into the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Louisville City advances to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup and Lexington Sporting Club will be hosting Forward Madison this weekend for their home opener at Georgetown College.