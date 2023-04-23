Lexington small business raises money for dog rescue non-profit

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A local business teamed up with Lexington Pit Crew, a bully breed rescue, for an annual fundraiser.

Black Swann Ink held its’ 2nd annual Flash Tattoo Fundraiser. Proceeds and donations raised will go to Lexington Pit Crew, to help with vetting, food, and other necessary supplies.

Those who donate- are placed in a raffle, with the winner getting a free tattoo. The event included vendors, live music, food trucks and raffles.

“We have two dogs from them so we have kind of a personal connection to them. We just wanna help. Rescue is a big issue in the community and there’s always dogs to rescue,”says Shelby Swann, co-owner of Black Swann Tattoos.

“We try to focus on kind of the underdog, the misunderstood, those that you know get a bad rap or have a bad name. We try to change that in the eye of people and the community, in general,” says Nikki Duncan of Lexington Pit Crew.

Organizers say next month, they’re planning a fundraiser for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.