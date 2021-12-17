Lexington sets holiday waste collection schedules

Normal Friday pickups will be done on Wednesdays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Carts will not be serviced on Friday, December 24, Monday, December 27, or Friday, December 31.

Residents who normally receive curbside pickups on Fridays will be serviced on Wednesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 29.

Residents who normally receive curbside pickups on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, December 29.

Residents should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays and Thursdays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, December 28th and again on Wednesday, December 29. Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Tuesdays and Fridays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, December 22, Wednesday, December 29 and again on Thursday, December 30.

Yard waste carts, bags and bundles are not being collected December 20 through December 31, to allow for holiday trash and recycling collections. Yard waste collection will resume on Monday, January 3, along with the start of curbside collection of natural Christmas trees.

The Recycle Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 27, 31 and Jan. 1.

For information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.