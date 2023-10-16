Lexington sees 22nd homicide after shooting on Race Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

10/16/23, 9:10 a.m.

The man who died on Race Street has been identified as Samuel Lopez, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

He was 47.

His death was ruled a homicide.

110/16/23, 8:51 a.m.

Lexington saw its 22nd homicide Sunday evening after a man was killed in a shooting on Race Street.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. yesterday in the 200 block of Race Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a man who had been shot.

He died at the scene, police said.

The suspect apparently fled before officers arrived.

The man’s name has not yet been released nor any information about the suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.