Lexington SC takes down Richmond Kickers in week 20 of USL League 1

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — In week 20 of USL League 1, Lexington Sporting Club faced off against the Richmond Kickers.

Lexington SC was coming into this match in the 9th position of the USL standings.

With a final score of 2-2, Lexington SC, gets one point.

LSC will now face Union Omaha and the Northern Colorado Hailstorm on the road.

The next home game will be on August 12 against the Central Valley Fuego FC.