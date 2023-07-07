Lexington SC hopes to grow fan base within the Latino community

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — They say the sport of soccer or futbol can help unite the world, and the city’s newest addition Lexington Sporting Club is halfway through its inaugural season creating traditions. But the team wants to expand its fan base, especially within the Latino community.

Franky Martinez is a defender for Lexington Sporting Club. Martinez who was born in New York City to Dominican parents says he likes the city of Lexington, “Come support us, let’s all unite and help grow the club.”

The club is made up of talented players and staff who has experience in professional soccer, one of their standouts is first assistant coach, Nacho Novo who garnered immense success in Europe.

“The team is new, but the guys are really good, truth is I love them as if they were my own,” says Coach Novo, on the players on the team.

Erick Ceja Gonzalez is also a defender for the team, he’s originally from Reno, Nevada, he says he attended the Truckee Meadows Community College and was able to join Lexington Sporting Club after some time, “I like the team, the people, management and my teammates.”

Coach Novo spoke on joining Lexington Sporting Club, “I had the opportunity to come to lexington, to become a better trainer and enjoy the city.”

Although their talent is very diverse, the team hopes to create a fan base amongst the Latino community.

Cesar Murillo Jr. who is originally from El Paso, Texas says he’s excited for the team, “I would love to see multiple latino families supporting us, because we are a very united community.”

Martinez also adding, “that love that fans express for the players, the players express it right back.”

“Truth is everything has been going well, but we need our fan base to grow because the more fans they see the better they play,” added Coach Novo.

Currently the team has their matches in Toyota Stadium at Georgetown College, while their stadium finishes getting built in Lexington.