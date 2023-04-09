Lexington SC earns first point in club history after scoreless draw with Forward Madison at home opener

Lexington SC will now face off against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday April 15th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Sporting Club back in Lexington this week as they took on Forward Madison FC in their inaugural home opener.

LSC was coming off a loss to Louisville City earlier in the week , as they matched up in the second round of the U.S Open Cup.

On Saturday, Lexington SC managed to welcome over 3,000 fans for their first ever home opener, and managed to gain their first ever point in the USL in club history, as they finished the game in a scoreless draw against the flamingos.

Lexington SC will now face off against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday April 15th.

For more information on LSC, click here.