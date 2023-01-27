Lexington road crews working to treat icy roadways; police respond to numerous crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington road crews are working to treat icy roadways Friday morning as police respond to numerous crashes.

As of 6:30 a.m., Lexington police responded to nine injury crashes, 28 non-injury crashes, 10 assists and five traffic hazards. Roadways could still be slick now, so drivers are still cautioned to slow down and maintain a safe braking distance.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated its Emergency Winter Weather Plan, which will remain in effect through today. This plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. If you see someone who may need shelter, you’re asked to call the police’s non-emergency line at 859-258-3600.

For a real-time traffic ticker from the city, click here to see traffic alerts, injury and non-injury crashes and special notes.