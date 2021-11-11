Lexington Resident to be featured at international research conference

Dr. Donna Arnett featured in opening session panel and two OnDemand sessions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s own Dr. Donna Arnett, Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, will be a featured presenter, panelist, and moderator during the American Heart Association’s upcoming international research conference, Scientific Sessions 2021, taking place virtually Nov. 13-Nov 15.

“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this important public health event with so many of my professional colleagues and friends,” said Dr. Arnett. “I passionately share the (American Heart Association’s) commitment to fighting heart disease and stroke in order to help more families and communities live healthier lives.”

According to the American Heart Association, as part of the opening session, Dr. Arnett will be one of five panelists included in a discussion surrounding the session’s theme, “Scientific Discovery as a Guiding Light Out of COVID,” where she will address how health systems and academic health centers are adapting to and training management post-pandemic. She will also be delivering two OnDemand presentations titled “African Ancestry and the Genetic Architecture of Hypertension” and “Promoting Diversity and Navigating Differences in Mentor-Mentee Relationships.”

To register for Scientific Sessions 2021, click HERE.