Lexington resident among group named to state boards

Freelance sign language interpreter named to Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Reappointed Michael Alvey as a member of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Board.

  • Michael Alvey of Owensboro is the chair of the Workers’ Compensation Board and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 4, 2026.

— Appointed Mark Kleiner as a member of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation Board of Directors. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed John Stovall.

  • Mark Kleiner of Prospect is owner of Preferred Insurance Group. He replaces Emily Moore, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 28, 2025.
  • John Stovall of Louisville is president of Teamsters Local 783 and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 28, 2025.

— Appointed Kristal Jones as a member of the West End Louisville Advisory Council.

  • Kristal Jones of Louisville is a business service representative at LG&E and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 29, 2025.

— Appointed Chad Mills as a member of the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.

  • Chad Mills of Reynolds Station is state director of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council. He replaces Jerry Yates, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 30, 2025.

— Appointed Kelly Peace, Marva Johnson and Rebecca Kreutzer as members of the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

  • Kelly Peace of Shepherdsville is the owner of Kelly Peace Interpreting. She replaces Kenya McPheeters, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2025.
  • Marva Johnson of Louisville is a sign language interpreter at LIM. She replaces Kelli Bell Sanchez, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2025.
  • Rebecca Kreutzer of Lexington is a freelance sign language interpreter. She replaces Nina Coyer, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 1, 2025.
