Lexington resident among group named to state boards

Freelance sign language interpreter named to Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Reappointed Michael Alvey as a member of the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Board.

Michael Alvey of Owensboro is the chair of the Workers’ Compensation Board and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 4, 2026.

— Appointed Mark Kleiner as a member of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation Board of Directors. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed John Stovall.

Mark Kleiner of Prospect is owner of Preferred Insurance Group. He replaces Emily Moore, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 28, 2025.

John Stovall of Louisville is president of Teamsters Local 783 and shall serve for a term expiring Nov. 28, 2025.

— Appointed Kristal Jones as a member of the West End Louisville Advisory Council.

Kristal Jones of Louisville is a business service representative at LG&E and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 29, 2025.

— Appointed Chad Mills as a member of the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.

Chad Mills of Reynolds Station is state director of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council. He replaces Jerry Yates, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 30, 2025.

— Appointed Kelly Peace, Marva Johnson and Rebecca Kreutzer as members of the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.