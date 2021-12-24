Lexington Rescue Mission serves hundreds of people an early Christmas dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Rescue Mission is thanking those who helped feed hundreds of people in need on Thursday.

According to a post on social media, Lexington Rescue Mission served 763 meals. The post reads in part, “Thank you to everyone who helped provide Christmas dinners to our hungry neighbors today!”

The nonprofit is still collecting donations for Christnas meals. You can donate HERE.

The post concluded with a message of thanks, “On behalf of all of us, thank you and Merry Christmas!”