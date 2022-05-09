Lexington reports first day with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in two months

Health department reports city saw 101 new cases on Friday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington has seen the first day with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the city saw 101 new cases on Friday, the first time over 100 since March 3, 2022.

The health department reports the 7-day rolling average is up to 73 cases a day, compared to 57 per day a week ago and 30 cases a day three weeks ago.

Health officials continue to encourage people to complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, including all recommended booster doses. COVID-19 vaccines are available for free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the department’s Public Health Clinic by calling 859-288-2483.