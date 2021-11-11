Lexington remembers veterans, dedicates “Never Forget” Garden

Thursday, Lexington's annual Veterans Day Appreciation service was held at Veterans Park.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is remembering veterans, past and present, on Veterans Day.

Thursday, the annual Veterans Day Appreciation service, back to in-person this year after last year’s virtual ceremony, was held at Veterans Park.

97-year-old Glendale Bennett is a World War Two veteran. He first joined the Army Air Force at just 17 years old as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, and later served in the Army as a quartermaster.

“I served in Europe. All over Europe…from London, England all the way to Berlin, Germany,” said Bennett.

Bennett was honored during the service with his name announced as an attendee who served in World War Two.

“You can’t find too many World War Two veterans…but Vietnam, all of those boys, it was a pleasure to meet them. And a pleasure for me to be seen today,” said Bennett.

This year’s service is special: it’s the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. To commemorate this, a “Never Forget” garden was planted at Veterans Park by the Kentucky chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The project, which began back in April, is part of a nationwide effort through the Society of the Tomb of the Unknowns to plant gardens in memory of the unknown soldier, according to Transylvania DAR Chapter Garden Coordinator Doris Settles.

“It should be a very peaceful and beautiful place to be in the spring. And the summer because the blooming will rotate all the way through fall,” said Settles.

It’s all in an effort to remember those that gave it all.

“Being able to, personally, honor my father as a naval pilot in World War two and all the members of my family that has served in wars back to the American Revolution is really meaningful to me,” said Settles.

The garden will bloom white roses in the center, just like the ones in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Veterans Park Elementary Intermediate Chorus sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” “A Tribute to the Armed Forces,” and “Fifty Nifty United States” during the ceremony.